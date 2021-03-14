Five Points Intersection art project construction complete

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After many years and some delays, construction on the Five Points Intersection art project in Tucson is finally complete.
“This is a very important part of Tucson. The barrios here, this is where Tucson began,” said Pedro Gonzales, a resident of Barrio Viejo resident.
Gonzales helped make the project, at the intersection of Stone Ave, 6th Ave and 18th Street become a reality. There are five arches with lights that correspond to one of the four neighborhoods, ten bronze plaques and a six foot bronze statue of Cesar Chavez facing south towards Sixth Avenue.
“We wanted to give him that respect of the hard work he did as a civil rights activist,” Gonzales said.
The project started back in 2014.
“We want the community to know it was the people of the barrios, Barrio Viejo and Barrio Santa Rosa, who did this,” he said. “We got the artist who understands what we wanted and talked to the families to get their input.”
The artist is Luis Mena who grew up in Tucson.
“These were my childhood stepping grounds,” Mena said.
He said Gonzales has acted as his mentor and taught him even more about the history of the area. Mena spoke with people living in the four neighborhoods to make sure he fully represented their culture in the art pieces.
“The people are so precious, lovely, humble and loving and their faith is really strong here,” he said.
Gonzales said there are a few final pieces that will be added to the Cesar Chavez statue.
