ACTION NIGHT: Snow showers in the forecast for tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The possibility of a few snow showers from 2600 to 3000 feet is in the forecast for tonight!
A cold front is swinging through Arizona tonight and will last through the early hours tomorrow morning. The chance for rain is at 30% after midnight through early Tuesday morning. A mix of rain and snow is possible down to 3,000 feet. That means a possible dusting or flurries even in some valley locales. Cold air moves in tomorrow with a high in the upper 50′s. A big warming trend then moves in Wednesday through Saturday before the next storm system on Sunday.
TONIGHT: 30% chance of rain. We could see some snow mix in. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers rain/snow in the AM with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.