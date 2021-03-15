ACTION NIGHT: Snow showers in the forecast for tonight

A cold front is swinging through Arizona tonight and will last through the early hours tomorrow morning. The chance for rain is at 30% after midnight through early Tuesday morning. A mix of rain and snow is possible down to 3,000 feet. That means a possible dusting or flurries even in some valley locales. Cold air moves in tomorrow with a high in the upper 50′s. A big warming trend then moves in Wednesday through Saturday before the next storm system on Sunday.