ACTION NIGHT: Snow showers in the forecast for tonight

ACTION NIGHT: Snow showers in the forecast for tonight
First Alert Action Night (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST - Updated March 15 at 3:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The possibility of a few snow showers from 2600 to 3000 feet is in the forecast for tonight!

A cold front is swinging through Arizona tonight and will last through the early hours tomorrow morning. The chance for rain is at 30% after midnight through early Tuesday morning. A mix of rain and snow is possible down to 3,000 feet. That means a possible dusting or flurries even in some valley locales. Cold air moves in tomorrow with a high in the upper 50′s. A big warming trend then moves in Wednesday through Saturday before the next storm system on Sunday.

TONIGHT: 30% chance of rain. We could see some snow mix in. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers rain/snow in the AM with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.