Arizona provides 765K children with $636M in Pandemic EBT Benefits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents and students in Arizona are receiving some help as the Arizona Department of Economic Security and the Arizona Department of Education announced more than $636 million will be distributed to approximately 765,000 children across the state.
The funds were approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service and follow an initial $200.8 million provided through the program in the summer of 2020.
“The $200 million we were able to distribute last year when the Pandemic EBT program was established made an incredible impact on Arizona families,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “The inclusion of children under 6 enrolled in SNAP will help ensure all families in need of assistance are able to support the nutrition of their children. Thank you to Superintendent Hoffman and the Arizona Department of Education for their partnership in getting this critical assistance to children across the state.”
P-EBT is available for every child in the household that either:
- Is enrolled in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act program in Arizona whose school is either closed or offering a full-time or part-time distance learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic; OR
- Is under the age of 6 and receiving Nutrition Assistance (Child Care P-EBT)
P-EBT Benefits will be distributed to about 631,000 school children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals, covering the months of August 2020 through May 2021.
Child Care P-EBT will be provided to 134,000 SNAP-enrolled children under the age of 6, covering the months October 2020 through May 2021.
DES anticipates it will begin distributing Child Care P-EBT mid-March, and distribution of P-EBT for school children is expected to begin mid-April.
To learn more about the P-EBT program, visit the DES website.
