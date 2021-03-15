Chandler police search for suspects who tried to steal ATM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Chandler are looking for the suspects who tried to steal an ATM from a Chase Bank early Monday, March 15.
Police were dispatched to the central-Arizona bank at around 4:45 a.m. where they say the suspects tried to steal the machine using a stolen car, according to AZ Family. They found the stolen car but the suspects took off.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Chandler police at 480-782-4000.
