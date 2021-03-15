Chandler police search for suspects who tried to steal ATM

Chandler police search for suspects who tried to steal ATM
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST - Updated March 15 at 12:56 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Chandler are looking for the suspects who tried to steal an ATM from a Chase Bank early Monday, March 15.

Police were dispatched to the central-Arizona bank at around 4:45 a.m. where they say the suspects tried to steal the machine using a stolen car, according to AZ Family. They found the stolen car but the suspects took off.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Chandler police at 480-782-4000.

