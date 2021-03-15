FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures keep on swinging!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 15, 2021 at 4:12 AM MST - Updated March 15 at 4:12 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking another system that could bring light valley showers and mountain snow late Monday into Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures from the low-70s back down into the low-60s. We will see a strong warming trend through the middle of next week before another system heads our way by next weekend.

MONDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: 40% chance of rain. We could see some snow mix in. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers/snow in the AM with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

