FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures keep on swinging!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking another system that could bring light valley showers and mountain snow late Monday into Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures from the low-70s back down into the low-60s. We will see a strong warming trend through the middle of next week before another system heads our way by next weekend.
MONDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of rain. We could see some snow mix in. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers/snow in the AM with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.