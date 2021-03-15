GRAPHIC: Officials search for suspect who shot javelina in the face

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are searching for whoever is responsible for shooting a javelina in the face with an arrow.
In a tweet, officials stated the wounded javelina was found Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Continental Ranch Community Park. The animal suffered a broken jaw but is expected to make a recovery.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call 1-800-352-7000. Information leading to the suspect’s arrest could receive a $1,500 reward, the tweet stated.
