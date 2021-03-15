GRAPHIC: Officials search for suspect who shot javelina in the face

@azgfd offering up to $1,500 reward for info leading to an arrest in the wounding by an arrow to the face of a javelina found Mon. by @MaranaPD at Continental Ranch Community Park. Javelina w/broken jaw @TucsonWildlife, likely will recover. Call 800-352-7000, re: OGT#21-000519. pic.twitter.com/uIdnPtR1ZE