Man facing murder charge in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead and another is facing charges after a pedestrian was hit in Tucson late Sunday, March 14.
The Tucson Police Department said Tyler Lindsey Tolleson, 31, was hit and killed at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Glenn Street.
The TPD said Joseph Howard Jackson, 25, hit Tolleson and fled the scene on foot.
An investigation revealed Tolleson was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, but Jackson appeared to be impaired and speeding.
Jackson is facing charges of second-degree murder and failure to stop at a fatal collision. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
