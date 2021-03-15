Pima County expands vaccine eligibility to those with disabilities, high-risk medical conditions who are receiving long-term care at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County on Monday, March 15, expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination to those “living with disabilities and high-risk medical conditions who are receiving long-term care” at home.
Any adult 18 who falls into that category will be able to get vaccinated at county-run sites. The state-run site at the University of Arizona is for those 55 years old and up.
The county said under the new guidance, long-term care services in the home include attendant care, personal care or hospice services through an in-home care provider or home health agency.
“The necessary changes have been made to the relevant County registration systems, so that eligible people can now register for vaccination,” the county said in a news release. “Vaccination site coordinators have been notified of the expanded eligibility criteria. Eligible individuals will not be asked to prove their disability or high-risk medical condition status.”
The county said individuals may be asked to verify that they receive long-term care services in the home at the time of vaccination. Some of the forms that will work include: a provider’s/doctor’s letter, home care or home health agency, documentation from ALTCS, SSI/SSDI, DDD or their long-term care insurance provider.
The Pima County Health Department has a call center to help people with registration and scheduling vaccinations. A general helpline number, 520-222-0119, is available for people to receive assistance with registration. Spanish-speaking staff and phone interpreters are available.
The county also said transportation to appointments can also arranged.
If someone can’t leave their home to get vaccinated, they can register through the PCHD’s main registration system.
