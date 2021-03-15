University of Arizona to allow larger class sizes later this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will soon welcome back more students to in-person learning by the end of the month.
Starting the week of March 29, the UA will allow up to 100 students to meet in the classroom, officials announced Monday, March 15. Since February, the university allowed only 50 students for in-person learning.
UA President Robert Robbins said Monday low COVID-19 numbers on campus led the university to make moves to the next phase of reopening during the pandemic.
However, limits on on-campus event sizes are still in place, with indoor events capped at 25 and outdoor at 50, a news release from the university stated.
