Wildcats secure No. 3 seed for women’s NCAA tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time since 2005, the University of Arizona women’s basketball team is in the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats grabbed the No. 3 seed in the Mercado Region after going 16-5. They will play Stonybrook (15-5) at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22.
The Wildcats played in seven NCAA tourneys from 1997-2005 and would’ve have made it last season, had the tournament not been canceled.
This year, Arizona finished second in the Pac-12, their highest since being crowned co-champs back in 2004.
Arizona is led by Aari McDonald, who was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and co-Defensive Player of the Year earlier this season.
She was named a second team all-American by ESPN and is a finalist for the Lieberman Award and a semifinalist for the Naismith Player and Defensive Player of the Year.
