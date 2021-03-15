Wildcats secure No. 3 seed for women’s NCAA tournament

Arizona set to play Stonybrook in the first round of the tourney on March 22

Wildcats secure No. 3 seed for women’s NCAA tournament
Aari McDonald and the rest of the Arizona Wildcats will face Stonybrook in the first round of the NCAA tournament. (Source: Simon Asher)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST - Updated March 15 at 4:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time since 2005, the University of Arizona women’s basketball team is in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats grabbed the No. 3 seed in the Mercado Region after going 16-5. They will play Stonybrook (15-5) at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22.

The Wildcats played in seven NCAA tourneys from 1997-2005 and would’ve have made it last season, had the tournament not been canceled.

This year, Arizona finished second in the Pac-12, their highest since being crowned co-champs back in 2004.

Arizona is led by Aari McDonald, who was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and co-Defensive Player of the Year earlier this season.

She was named a second team all-American by ESPN and is a finalist for the Lieberman Award and a semifinalist for the Naismith Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.