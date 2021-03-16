Arizona passes one million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since December, states across the country have been working to quickly vaccinate their residents against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Mar. 16, Arizona reached a milestone of more than one million people fully vaccinated.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, that means about one in seven residents is vaccinated.
In a news release, the state announced they have plans to continue the momentum as temperatures heat up and in anticipation of increased vaccine supply and opening vaccination to everyone 16 and older by May 1.
“Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to an Arizona resident represents an essential step forward in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “I’m so grateful to the thousands of staff and volunteers at vaccination sites statewide for their dedication and hard work, which has made this milestone possible.”
As of Tuesday morning, 1,007,600 Arizonans have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. A total of 2,590,447 doses have been administered to 1,628,587 individuals since COVID-19 vaccine doses began arriving in Arizona in December.
“Of the many important milestones reached to date, this one is especially significant because it’s individuals who now have the full benefit of vaccination against COVID-19,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “With 1 million fully vaccinated, there are still 6 million more Arizonans who potentially can have this protection as more vaccine becomes available.”
Officials say as summer approaches, the ADHS, and its partners are working to continue mass-vaccination operations in preparation for additional vaccine supplies from the federal government.
We expect considerably more vaccine from the federal government in the coming weeks, and state sites will be part of a response that includes community-level efforts by counties, vaccine available at pharmacies and similar settings, and more,” Dr. Christ said.
Registration is available for state sites and many others on the AZDHS website.
“The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and highly effective, and I urge all Arizonans to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible,” Governor Ducey said. “I received my first shot on March 2, and I’m looking forward to getting my second.”
