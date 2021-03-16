Board of Supervisors approves $8 million for rent and utility assistance program

The $8 million in funding comes from Pima County’s allocation of $15,188,622.60 from the United States Treasury in this round of rental and utility assistance, with the remaining $7 million being used by the County’s Community Action Agency (CAA) to process claims. The CAA has about 15 trained temporary workers to help get assistance out as quickly as possible, while exploring options to train other County employees in order to ramp up capacity.