Board of Supervisors approves $8 million for rent and utility assistance program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $8 million for the Eviction Prevention/Emergency Rent and Utility Relief Program.
The program, administered by the Community Investment Corporation, is a partnership between the County and the City of Tucson, using funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
Tenants impacted by COVID-19 can receive up to 15 months of rent and utilities – 12 months in arrears and three months in advance. For eligibility requirements, more information and to apply, go to tucsonpimaep.com.
The $8 million in funding comes from Pima County’s allocation of $15,188,622.60 from the United States Treasury in this round of rental and utility assistance, with the remaining $7 million being used by the County’s Community Action Agency (CAA) to process claims. The CAA has about 15 trained temporary workers to help get assistance out as quickly as possible, while exploring options to train other County employees in order to ramp up capacity.
The Eviction Prevention/Emergency Rent and Utility Relief Program builds on the county’s collaboration last year with the Community Investment Corporation (CIC) to develop a new platform that helped speed up the rental assistance process, including allowing landlords to initiate the application.
The city, with $19.1 million in funding, has joined this effort, giving any applicant within the County a single point of contact, removing any confusion about where to apply and avoiding potential delays.
“We’re forming one network so people can easily file their claims and have them processed quickly,” said Dan Sullivan, director of the County’s Community & Workforce Development Department. “This is going to do a lot of good in our community so folks can stay in their homes and landlords can be made whole.”
The Community Action Agency already has begun processing applications that have come in through the CIC portal, which has a backlog of more than 4,000 potential claims due to a gap of more than three months in federal funding. It is estimated it will take two to three months to work through the backlog.
“Our commitment is to expend these funds in the most timely manner possible,” said CAA program manager Manira Cervantes. “Our goal is to truly prevent eviction. We don’t want to add to the homelessness and to COVID-19, which is what happens when you have a lot of people out on the street.”
The current eviction moratorium from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expires March 31 but could be extended. Tenants must fill out the CDC form and give it to their landlord in order to be protected from eviction.
More information about eviction protection and other resources for tenants (such as legal and employment services) are available at pima.gov/renthelp.
