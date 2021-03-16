Border Patrol agents intercept fentanyl pills, meth, and an illegal immigrant at checkpoint

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents pulled double duty after intercepting a truck containing $30,000 worth of fentanyl pills, personal use methamphetamine, and an illegal alien who had previously been deported.
Yuma Sector Canine Unit was called to the immigration checkpoint at Interstate 8 on Saturday, Mar. 13 for a secondary inspection of a Ford truck around 1 p.m.
Officials say a canine alerted them to the vehicle where a search revealed a backpack with fentanyl pills and a purse that had just over three grams of methamphetamine.
Agents also discovered that the truck’s passenger was illegally present in the United States.
The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Somerton, was arrested. Agents also arrested the illegal immigrant and seized the fentanyl, methamphetamine, truck, and other related evidence.
