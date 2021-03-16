FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a chilly Tuesday before a big warmup!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking another system that could bring light valley showers and mountain snow late tonight into Tuesday. As a cold front moves out of the area Tuesday, chilly air is left in its wake. Highs will hang in the upper 50s. Chance for morning rain and snow showers remains at 20%. Dry and clearing skies by afternoon. A warming trend kicks in Wednesday through Saturday before the next system moves in Sunday.