FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a chilly Tuesday before a big warmup!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking another system that could bring light valley showers and mountain snow late tonight into Tuesday. As a cold front moves out of the area Tuesday, chilly air is left in its wake. Highs will hang in the upper 50s. Chance for morning rain and snow showers remains at 20%. Dry and clearing skies by afternoon. A warming trend kicks in Wednesday through Saturday before the next system moves in Sunday.
TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers rain/snow in the AM with highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
