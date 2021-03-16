Marco Lopez announces campaign for Arizona Governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022 Arizona Gubernatorial election is heating up as Nogales native Marco Lopez announces his bid for Arizona Governor.
“I’m running for Governor because I believe in the promise of Arizona—that Arizona is a place where anything is possible and every family has the chance to succeed, no matter who you are or where you come from,” Lopez said in a news release.
Lopez grew up as the son of two Mexican immigrants that came to Arizona seeking a better life. After graduating from the University of Arizona, he returned home to become the Mayor of Nogales at 22.
According to the release, he is running for Governor because, “in order to create jobs and fix our economy for all, we need to stop bickering and wasting time with partisan fights for political power.”
Lopez says state leaders need to instead focus on what matters most to Arizonans:
- Transforming our education system from Pre-K to higher education, including apprenticeships and vocational training programs, making sure Arizona workers have the skills to compete for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
- Creating new manufacturing and technology jobs under a plan to “Make It In Arizona.”
- Ensuring everyone in Arizona has access to quality, affordable healthcare.
To learn more about Lopez, visit his website.
