Over 500 pounds of drugs, 600 counterfeit IDs seized in month of February

The 676 counterfeit ID and passports were seized in shipments arriving from other countries destined for different states across the U.S. Most of the fakes were for college kids, but these IDs could be used for other nefarious activities like identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can also be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures. CBP Officers coordinate findings with CBP’s Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit (FDAU), Homeland Security Investigations and other federal partners to combat this illicit activity.