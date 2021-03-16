Pima County allocates up to $2M for emergency eviction legal defense

PIMA COUNTY (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to designate up to $2 million dollars in COVID-19 federal relief funds to support legal services for residents facing eviction.
These services will be available to eligible Pima County residents who:
- Attest they have suffered loss of income or financial hardship due to the pandemic
- Are financially unable to afford counsel
- Are currently facing an eviction filing or judgment for either non-payment of rent or “material non-compliance” with lease, or who face an eviction filing in the coming weeks or months for either non-payment of rent or “material non-compliance” with lease.
The goals of the funding are to expand outside agency-provided Eviction Prevention Clinics and to support the availability of outside private counsel for tenants in need of eviction defense services.
Various outside partners may provide direct legal services or guide tenants through the legal process in “navigator” roles.
“Pima County’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Evictions and Homelessness found that tenants represented by attorneys have better outcomes,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz.
Private law practices or nonprofit organizations may provide legal eviction defense services that include:
- Efforts to remedy a case disposition before the court hearing
- Representing the tenant/defendant in all court proceedings or hearings prior to an eviction trial
- Providing representation at the eviction trial.
