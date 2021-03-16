Protestors call for protection as eviction moratorium ends

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the decision of how to spend $2 million of the CARES act hangs in the balance, renters are demanding action and protection.
On Tuesday, Mar. 16, the Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide if the money should go to attorneys for people facing evictions. According to the county, at least 4-thousand eviction cases in the last year have been resolved in favor of landlords and more are pending.
A federal eviction moratorium is allowing families to stay in their homes, but that is set to expire on March 31.
Currently, the county says about 88 percent of renters do not have legal representation that would help families make their case to officials.
On Monday, Mar. 15, protestors gathered at Pancho Villa Park downtown to help raise awareness and demand protection for renters.
A spokesperson for Pima County says the money would be used to hire qualified attorneys who would be paying for the services provided to protect renters.
