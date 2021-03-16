Salvation Army conducting Operation Deep Freeze tonight

Donations are in need to help keep people warm this winter. Items needed include coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd. from Monday through Friday, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Hospitality House at. seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.