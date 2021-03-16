Salvation Army conducting Operation Deep Freeze tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army has officially declared Operation Deep Freeze effective today, March 16, 2021. When the temperature drops to 35 degrees or 40 with precipitation, they will open their doors for anyone seeking overnight shelter.
The Salvation Army will be accepting anyone seeking shelter up until 9 p.m. tonight. at the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House on 1002 N Main Ave.
Donations are in need to help keep people warm this winter. Items needed include coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd. from Monday through Friday, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Hospitality House at. seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Operation Deep Freeze, please call the Hospitality House 520-795-9671.
