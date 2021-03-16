Students react to University of Arizona’s decision to double in-person class sizes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona COVID-19 state vaccination site moved into its next phase and is now vaccinating people 55 and older by appointment only. U of A students can expect to enter a new stage this month as well.
“If they feel as though we’re prepared to go into that stage then I completely agree,” senior at the U of A, Kyra Lozow said. “Plus, I’ve been waiting to go back to in-person classes so hopefully some of mine will start being in-person, and I think that they’ll continue to monitor it and make sure that students are getting tested and doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
The university announced its plan to move into stage three starting the week of March 29. Under this stage, in-person classes will double from a maximum of 50 students in a classroom to 100 students.
“I think being slower than the rest of the state should actually be the move,” sophomore Jonthan Wulf said. “I think that it’s a little bit too early to be opening up, I understand that the campus cases are low but I’m still nervous personally, and I hope other people are also nervous that the virus is still spreading.”
Holly Jensen, the vice president of communications at the U of A, said the university aims to have a 24-hour P.O.D to help administer more vaccines and improve accessibility in the coming months.
“Our hours are a lot different than the normal PODs here in Pima County, we’re open in non-traditional hours,” said Jensen. “And so we’re seeing a large uptick of people from outside of regular working hours from that 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. catching a totally different demographic.”
As of Sunday, March 14, the U of A administered 63,736 vaccine doses. Students and staff who received both doses of the COVID vaccine will be exempt from mandatory testing as long as two weeks have passed since their final dose, and they upload their COVID-19 Vaccine Document.
“Stay safe, be reasonable, this isn’t just about us, it’s about everybody, think about the other person who can’t have that same opportunity to go out and party and has a sick parent at home, just think about them,” Wulf said.
The U of A COVID-19 state vaccination site is located at the University of Arizona Mall with both drive-thru and sit-down options. The P.O.D is currently open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
