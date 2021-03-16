Suspension of jury trials in Pima County set to end on March 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a result of COVID-19, the Supreme Court of Arizona directed presiding superior court judges in each county to determine in-court proceedings in their jurisdictions under conditions to protect public health.
This allowed presiding judges in Arizona counties to determine when jury trials could safely begin, while taking into consideration the physical space of individual courthouses and courtrooms, and the public health threat of the pandemic.
But this order from the state is very close to coming to the end.
According to Pima County Superior Court officials, suspension of jury trials in the county ends on March 31, unless extended or terminated early by another administrative order from the state.
Officials say the Pima County court system has continued to hear cases and proceedings throughout the pandemic within the confines of federal, state and Arizona Supreme Court public health guidelines.
However, jury trials have greatly been impacted.
Below is the administrative order set by the Arizona Supreme Court, set to expire at the end of the month.
