Arizona collected more than $0.5M in Marijuana Excise Taxes in January

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The legal sale of recreational marijuana began in Arizona on Jan. 22, 2021. Aside from taxation privilege taxes (TPT), which are a standard for any facility conducting business, dispensaries selling recreational pot have had to also pay the Arizona Department of Revenue marijuana excise taxes (MET).
According to ADOR officials, the state collected more than half-a-million dollars in MET taxes for the January period. The exact amount was $511,520.
The amounts reported for February are not fully available just yet. The revenue department says at the moment it has only been able to partially collect MET taxes for February because operations, or dispensaries selling recreational marijuana in the state, won’t report MET taxes until sometime in the next month.
ADOR says it expects to see a full month’s collection in MET taxes for February around this time next month, since February sales are filed by businesses in March.
The revenue department collects the excise tax, then transfers the money to the State Treasury, who is responsible for the distribution of funds in accordance to Prop 207.
