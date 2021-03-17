FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up in southern AZ!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold night ahead with lows dipping into the mid 30s. Temperatures rapidly warm under a ridge of high pressure. Daytime highs will warm to the low 80s before the next storm moves in Sunday into Monday. Mostly sunny, but breezy conditions through Saturday. A trough approaches Sunday bringing a chance for rain and cooler air.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to low 80s.
SUNDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.