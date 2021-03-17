OVPD searching for two suspects after 13 homes, park, church vandalized in one night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is still looking for suspects after a neighborhood was the target of vandalism.
It happened either late on March 2nd or in the early morning hours of March 3rd near Palisades and First Avenue.
The vandals hit 13 homes and the neighborhood park before crossing the street to Resurrection Lutheran Church.
“They spray-painted all over our stain glass windows. It was all over our pillars and the front door here,” said Pastor Tim Nybroten, remembering the mess. At first it seemed like an isolated incident to Nybroten until he spoke with police.
“I got on campus and started talking to the officers, they informed me that no, the whole neighborhood had been hit by these vandals,” said Nybroten.
According to OVPD, the vandals caused upwards of $15,000 of damage, going as far as slashing tires of several cars along the way.
Sgt. Amy Graham with OVPD said they’ve looked at any surveillance video that may have caught the suspects but so far, no luck.
“It was so dark and the distance created from that, unfortunately none of the cameras were useful to us,” said Graham.
Graham said it’s a new development, which means some of the cameras hadn’t been set up yet. It’s why they’re now asking for your help to keep an ear out.
“There’s a possibility there’s a teenager involved, so your kids might hear something going on, especially with them going back to school.”
Police still recommend homeowners to install cameras for extra protection. It’s something next on Tim’s list to consider to keep his congregation safe.
“This might push us forward into realizing the importance of those cameras,” said Nybroten.
Anyone with information or with video footage is asked to call (520) 229-4900 and use case number V21030113
