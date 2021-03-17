Pima County looks for reimbursement for millions in COVID-19 testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is still desperately looking to be reimbursed for millions of dollars spent on the COVID-19 response.
During the height of the pandemic, the county was doing about 3,000 free COVID-19 tests a day, racking up millions of dollars in bills. Pima County asked the state for reimbursement for this—but said they have not gotten any of the nearly $480 million dollars the state received from a federal CDC grant.
Chuck Huckelberry, Pima County administrator, said nearly $7.5 million was spent on the county’s own dime for COVID testing between December 21, 2020 and January 15, 2021—for more than 50,000 tests. The county asked the state to reimburse them for these funds, in addition to about $14.3 million dollars of other accrued COVID expenditures, like testing, the state has promised them.
The state says the CDC grant requires funding to be after January 15, and they will not be able to fund anything else. Pima County is now appealing to the CDC for help—sending a letter to the department today. Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director, sent her own letter to Huckleberry and the county on Tuesday, reiterating the state will not refund any more than the $14.3 million already promised—and outlining the help the state has given.
A spokesperson for ADHS said in an email statement, “Pima County’s decision to offer broad-based community testing to all residents, paid in full by the county, has been a laudable effort to meet local priorities designated by that jurisdiction. However, we have set no expectation that ADHS is in a position to cover the entirety of the testing expenses incurred by a local jurisdiction. Different jurisdictions have undertaken varying testing strategies based on local priorities. The attached letter to Pima County explains this.”
Testing is still a priority for the County. Tuesday at their regular board meeting, the supervisors passed another potential $33 million dollars for a potential four years for testing between several laboratories and providers for testing. The county will only pay for what they use. They are betting the American Relief Act will help reimburse any funds from now on.
“Those funds are arriving within 60 days,” said Huckelberry in the meeting.
However, not everyone was on board. Supervisor Steve Christy was hesitant, considering where the county is now with funding reimbursement, and said he was personally uncomfortable with the measure.
“Without knowing for sure, in writing, and in some contractual form, that we will be reimbursed, so I will be voting against this,” said Christy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.