Three teens formally charged in 1st degree murder of Forrest Keys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, March 11, the three 17-year-old suspects accused in the homicide of University of Arizona student Forrest Keys were finally indicted.
Alonzo Orosco, Ruben Young and Roberto Joaquin Camargo were formally charged with First-degree Murder, Attempted First-degree Murder, Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Additionally, Orosco was also indicted on a charge of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits.
All three will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
