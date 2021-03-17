Three teens formally charged in 1st degree murder of Forrest Keys

Forrest Keys, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, was fatally shot on campus late Saturday, Feb. 20. (Source: Lower Moreland High School Athletics)
March 16, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, March 11, the three 17-year-old suspects accused in the homicide of University of Arizona student Forrest Keys were finally indicted.

Alonzo Orosco, Ruben Young and Roberto Joaquin Camargo were formally charged with First-degree Murder, Attempted First-degree Murder, Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Additionally, Orosco was also indicted on a charge of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits.

All three will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

