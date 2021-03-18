FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 80s are back!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather through Saturday. Temperatures will feel more like mid April than March! Highs will hover in the low 80s through Saturday. Wind picks up this weekend ahead of a storm system that will bring cooler air and a chance for rain by Monday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
