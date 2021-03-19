All-way stop to be installed on Irvington Road at Joseph Avenue next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Transportation will be installing an all-way stop at the Irvington Road and Joseph Avenue intersection on Tuesday, March 23 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The all-way stop will require vehicles on Irvington Road and Joseph Avenue to come to a complete stop before continuing through the intersection.
Speed limit reduction signs and advance-warning devices will be installed to inform motorists of the changed condition.
Drivers are asked to slow down and approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices.
Minor delays are likely during work hours.
