Survey: Arizona nonprofits lost more than $91 million because of COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has left many nonprofits struggling. Organizations in Arizona lost more than $91 million in the past year, according to a recent survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.
“No nonprofit has been immune to the pandemic and changing how they were operating before,” said Jennifer Purcell, the senior vice president of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.
She said the survey revealed only some of the damage caused by COVID-19.
“That was only from 412 organizations so that isn’t even the full scope of loss really,” Purcell said.
Southern Arizona Legal Aid has felt the impact. It lost a $150,000 grant from the governor’s office that supported undocumented immigrant victims of crime and another $90,000 for eviction and foreclosure defense work.
Their executive director, Anthony Young, said the nonprofit has lost funding as the need for its services has only grown. The organization has temporally stopped taking some types of cases such as bankruptcy.
“It’s very disheartening particularly when you know the callers have defenses and that their rights are not being addressed,” he said. “It’s certainly very frustrating.”
Nonprofits lost 78 percent of volunteers, but Young said its thanks to volunteers that they’ve continued their efforts.
“We have a very strong and active volunteer lawyer program and they have stepped up to help us,” he said.
Looking back, it’s apparent that the pandemic forced the nonprofit sector to adapt.
“To explore new ways to do programing and get their services out to the public and some of that will continue,” Purcell said.
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits is encouraging people to help the nonprofit sector recover by donating for Arizona Gives Day which is April 6th. You can donate, here.
