Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Former Sergeant goes above and beyond the call of duty to help her community

Tucson Native, Michelle Johnson-Ochoa, joined the line of duty at the Department of Corrections in the 90′s, after she jumped to work at the Pima County Jail, and then to the Marana Police Department in 2002, and then in 2008 she made her last jump to the Sahuarita Police Department, where she was promoted to Sergaent in 2016. A dream she fulfilled for almost two decades.