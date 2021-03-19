AZ bills advance, would allow guns in public buildings and school grounds

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Republican lawmakers in Arizona have advanced a pair of bills that would allow loaded firearms on school campuses and more public buildings.
Both pieces of legislation passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday.
HB2551 lets the nearly 400,000 people in Arizona with a concealed weapon permit to take their guns into public buildings like libraries and ignore the “no guns” sign posted outside.
Governments would have an option to keep their public buildings “gun free” if they are willing to pay enough money to install metal detectors and hire staff, which could run as high as $6.3 million in the first year, according to an analysis by the Joint Legislative Committee.
The estimate does not include city and county governments, should they also opt to ban guns from their facilities.
HB2840 would allow for loaded weapons on to a school campus, if the weapon stays in a car. Current laws allow guns to be taken on school grounds, as long as they are unloaded and remain inside the car and are not visible from the outside.
