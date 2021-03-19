FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is in swing!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST MARCH 19, 2021
By Erin Christiansen | March 19, 2021 at 4:13 AM MST - Updated March 19 at 9:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer than normal through Saturday under a broad ridge of high pressure impacting most of the country. Several storms push in to the west next week. Sunday’s system stays north of Arizona. It brings breezy winds and 6 to 8 degrees of cooling. Tuesday’s system has a stronger impact of cooler air, gusty winds and mountain rain showers.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.