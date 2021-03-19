FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is in swing!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer than normal through Saturday under a broad ridge of high pressure impacting most of the country. Several storms push in to the west next week. Sunday’s system stays north of Arizona. It brings breezy winds and 6 to 8 degrees of cooling. Tuesday’s system has a stronger impact of cooler air, gusty winds and mountain rain showers.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Windy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
