60 year old man dies in accident at power station near Tangerine, First Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, Tucson Electric Power was notified that a subcontractor had suffered a fatal injury while working at a power substation near Tangerine Road and First Avenue.
According to TEP, crews from three construction companies were at the substation working on an upgrade project, when the accident happened.
Officers with the Oro Valley Police Department say the subcontractor was on-site getting equipment when a heavy pipe fell and hit him on the head, killing him instantly.
The unidentified man was 60 years old.
TEP says it’s cooperating with investigators, but there are no more details at this time.
The worker who died was employed by Utility & Industrial LLC.
No TEP employees were on-site at the time of the accident.
