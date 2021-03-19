Mayor Romero responds to reports of potential Deputy HUD Secretary appointment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just a few days, word kept spreading around about a potential job offer for City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
According to sources, Romero was being considered for the postion of U.S. Deputy Housing and Urban Development Secretary.
Today, Romero released the following statement saying, “My heart is here in Tucson.”
“Although it would be an honor to even be considered for such an important post, my heart is here in Tucson, and I love the job Tucsonans elected me to serving as Mayor of our beautiful city. I have communicated with the Biden-Harris Administration my intent to remain in my current position as Mayor, as well as my eagerness to work in partnership with their administration on issues important to Tucsonans. We have an amazing opportunity to make progress on issues of local and national importance with a presidential administration that understands the importance of climate action, infrastructure investment, and job creation.”
