Tucson council to consider downtown skate park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very unique attraction may be coming to the downtown Tucson area soon.
Next week, the Tucson City Council will discuss a skate park project that could potentially be build under I-10 at Cushing Street.
According to city officials, the area has plenty of room on both sides of Cushing Street, even with the streetcar and four lanes of traffic.
The idea was pitched by youngsters three years ago, but has remained on the back burner due to COVID-19.
The council now says it has the money and the desire to give young people a place to practice their skateboarding skills to keep them off of the sidewalks.
