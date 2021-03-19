Pima Animal Care Center to host free clinic for Ajo residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Calling Ajo pet owners, the Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a free outreach clinic for residents.
The event is on Mar. 26 from 10:15 am until 12:15 pm at the ISDA Learning Center, 401 Esperanza Avenue.
“We have been looking to hold an event like this at Ajo for a long time,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “The pandemic slowed things down a bit, but we are so excited to have this finally happening!”
The event will feature microchips, pet supplies, food, and personal supplies for humans. A licensed veterinarian will also be on hand to administer vaccines for rabies, parvo, and distemper. PACC expects to assist around 75 pets at the clinic.
“As the world gets a better handle on COVID-19, we are looking to do more and more events like this,” Figueroa said. “We are also planning some drive-thru microchip events for the summer in Tucson.”
Ajo residents will need to bring an ID with them to be admitted, and they must have an appointment.
To set up an appointment call (520) 387-7502.
