UPDATE: One dead, one facing charges in collision involving motorcycle on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another is facing charges in connection with a multiple-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side Thursday, March 18.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Kolb.
According to the interim complaint, James Bruce Minish was stopped at the red light when his motorcycle was hit from behind by Kenneth Marvin Deeter.
That set off a series of crash that left the 64-year-old Minish dead.
The 35-year-old Deeter allegedly admitted to drinking and driving. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, endangerment and criminal damage.
The TPD said excessive speed and impairment were contributing factors in the collision.
