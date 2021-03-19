2021 sees wedding boom after 2020 slump, postponements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 2021 is shaping up to be the year of weddings. After a slump of a year in 2020, bridal parties are rescheduling.
It’s great news for mother-daughter caterers—MJ and Keri Essenmacher at Creative Catering. Business is picking up—especially in the wedding industry.
“More than I’ve seen before,” said Keri.
2020 was a hard year for the events industry. Large gatherings were banned, weddings and events were canceled quick.
“If it weren’t for the PPP loans, we would be closed now,” said MJ.
It was a tough reality for a business that’s survived two housing crashes in about three decades. Over at Kingan Gardens, the beautiful scenery around might be peaceful, but the economic stress from 2020 caused a temporary shutdown.
“2020 was almost not heard of. We closed down in March,” said Sheila Millette, owners of Kingan Gardens.
Kingan didn’t have a wedding or event for about seven months. But now, they have at least 100 weddings booked through the year—more than the typical 80 or so, and there is still time for more to be booked.
“The bookings have gone way up. I think people are coming out more and actually wanting to get back with their lives,” she said.
While weddings are bringing these businesses and the contractors they hire back into the green, the events are smaller, which means the checks aren’t as big. Millette thinks the events are more intimate and it could be a trend the industry keeps as more people have lived with less over the last year. It’s a help, so were the PPP loans, but these industries may takes years to fully recover.
“We are going to be able to keep our doors open, and that’s enough,” said MJ.
“I don’t think anything’s going to make up for the loss in 2020, but it will certainly help,” said Millette.
An industry report estimates revenue from the wedding industry dropped more than 20 percent in 2020, but is expected to grow by 33 percent in 2021.
