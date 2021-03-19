Some state-run vaccine sites to transition indoors and increase capacity

The Yuma Civic Center will transition to an indoor state-run vaccine site in March 29, and will be operational seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be the first state-run vaccine site outside of Pima and Maricopa Counties. The site will initially offer up to 8,000 appointments per week, but it does have the capacity for 28,000 appointments per week, or 4,000 appointments per day.