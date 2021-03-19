Some state-run vaccine sites to transition indoors and increase capacity

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the spring season just around the corner, temperatures are sure to get hotter. And as many of you know, the vaccine against the coronavirus needs to be kept cool for it to remain effective.
In response to the rise in heat, The Arizona Department of Health Services plans to move many of its outdoor vaccination sites indoors, along with increasing vaccine capacity.
The following five state-run vaccine sites in Arizona will modify some its operations, some as soon as late March.
State Farm Stadium:
Overnight operations at this site will pause at midnight on April 3, and resume at 5 p.m. on April 4. The site will run from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily, with a capacity of 500 vaccine doses per hour.
Phoenix Municpial Stadium:
The state vaccine site will continue its operations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. AZDHS says currently there is a good breeze in that location and many covered areas. The state will continue to work with Arizona State University to find an indoor location to transition into before it gets too hot.
Chandler/Gilbert Community College:
As of April 3, overnight vaccine operations will stop at this site. But a vaccine POD in southeast Mesa will open on April 5, and it will function to adminster second doses of the vaccine at first. The new site will be indoors, and be able to administer about 10,000 vaccines per day.
University of Arizona:
Operations at the vaccine site at UArizona will remain as they are now, as the drive-thru site is good with shading and there’s fresh green grass in the area that will help keep everything cool. This site also has capability to be moved indoors, which will be considered depending on weather circumstances.
Yuma Civic Center:
The Yuma Civic Center will transition to an indoor state-run vaccine site in March 29, and will be operational seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be the first state-run vaccine site outside of Pima and Maricopa Counties. The site will initially offer up to 8,000 appointments per week, but it does have the capacity for 28,000 appointments per week, or 4,000 appointments per day.
