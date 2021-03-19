Five cats, one dog die in housefire near Prince and Romero Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, crews with the Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire near Prince and Romero Roads.
TFD crews arrived on scene just after 2:15 p.m. and immediately pulled hose lines to attack the fire with water. TFD says firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames from the rear and roof of the home. The fire was under control at 2:28 p.m.
According to the fire department, four people, one dog and one cat were able to evacuate the home safely. However, five other cats and one other dog pulled out of the home did not survive despite life-saving efforts by crews on scene.
The Red Cross is currently asssiting the residents who are now displaced, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.