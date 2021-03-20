UPDATE: Three dead after multi-vehicle accident on Highway 90 east of Sierra Vista late Friday night

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, we have more details on an accident that took place late last night in Cochise County.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says on Friday, March 19, at about 10:30 p.m, a four-vehicle collision on State Route 90 near Milepost 330, east of Sierra Vista, resulted in three fatalities.
The Coshise County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just west of the San Pedro River.
The vehicles involved were two SUV’s and two motorcycles.
According to DPS, one of the motorcycles was passing a vehicle within a no passing zone, when it collided head on with an SUV. The second motorcycle was also passing the vehicle illegally when the operator lost control of the motorcycle, and was ejected along with a passenger.
Another SUV then rear-ended the SUV that collided head on with first motorcycle.
The three individuals on the motorcyles died from the serious injuries they sustained during the collision. The occupants in the SUV’s were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At the moment the identities of the three deceased individuals will not be released, since next of kin has not been informed.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the Sierra Vista Police Department, and the Arizona Department of Transportation.
