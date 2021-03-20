FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Elevated fire threat across southern Arizona tomorrow. A red flag warning is going into effect from noon to 6 PM Sunday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -An approaching storm will increase our cloud cover and bring breezy winds to the area. Most of the moisture will stay north. We have a slim shot for valley rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-50s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Windy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s. 20% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.