Groups count trash in Santa Cruz in hopes to stop more from coming in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are likely millions of pieces of trash and litter filling up the Santa Cruz River. A few groups are hoping to stop that, but first, they have to count it all.
“You see it almost all the time, no matter where you are,” said Will Murray, who often rides his bike along the Loop. Where you see a lot of trash is where these side ditches come in.”
Luke Cole, with the Sonoran Institute, agrees, which is why his organization is teaming up with others to count all the trash in the Santa Cruz.
“Unfortunately, everybody knows that there’s trash in the Santa Cruz. We’re trying to figure out what kind of trash is there and how much,” said Cole.
It’s a daunting task, but one he said is important. It’s research like this that can help find future solutions to trash and litter that Pima County can act on.
“By letting them know what kind of trash, and how much trash, is in the river, we can start thinking about what kind of engineering solutions there might be to capture the trash before it makes it’s way in the river,” said Cole.
It’s a simple process, the group just marks out an area, picks up the trash within it and tallies how many pieces are within categories like food packaging, toiletries, clothing, plastic bottles and more. It’s a process done just about every week. Collecting this type of data can determine the type of trash most commonly found, and potential engineering solutions to keep it out, like trash traps.
“Number one and two, for sure, is food packaging and Styrofoam, and often that Styrofoam is food packaging,” said Cole.
They will be counting trash and conducting the research for at least a year or “as long as it takes.”
