Officials responding to two-vehicle collision on Wetmore, Flowing Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tonight, the Northwest Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at Wetmore and Flowing Wells Roads.
Accordijg to Northwest Fire, three adults and one child were transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department say traffic in this area will be blocked/delayed in all directions while the investigation continues.
Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection for the time being.
PCSD says delays might last a while, and auxiliary volunteers have been dispatched to assist with traffic control.
Details are limited at the moment, but we will keep you updated with any developments.
