Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision near Prince, Romero late Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Late last night, Friday, KOLD News 13 received a tip about a serious-injury accident near Prince and Romero Roads.
According to the Tucson Police Department, there was a fatal accident in that intersection involving an adult male pedestrian.
But details are still very limited at this time.
TPD says the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The name if the victim has not been identified.
