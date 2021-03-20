Protests continue in Myanmar, gunfire in the capital

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (KOLD News 13) - Opponents of Myanmar’s military coup fled gunfire in Naypyitaw on Saturday, March 20 as international pressure on military leaders increased.
Myanmar is currently ruled by martial law, this after State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was taken into custody by the militia on Feb. 1st on allegations of a corrupt election. The pro-democratic counsellor was just about to serve her second term in office after re-election.
Video obtained shows crowds of protesters running down a street in the country’s capital, while tear gas and live rounds were fired in the background.
Authorities have tightened restrictions on internet services, making information increasingly difficult to verify, and have clamped down on private media.
On Friday, March 19, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called the military’s continuing brutal violence while U.N. rapporteur Tom Andrews called for sanctions in response to the generals’ “ruthless” attacks on people.
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation condemning the coup, and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics against the demonstrators as anti-humanitarian.
