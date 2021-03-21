Cyclist dies following collision in Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck on Saturday.
On Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 6:15 p.m, deputies responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a bicycle on Mainsail Blvd. east of Oracle Rd. in Catalina.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the cyclist was traveling westbound up a hill on Mainsail when it was struck from behind by the pickup truck.
The cyclist, 49-year-old Chad Butler, was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.
Traffic Unit Detectives responded and took over the investigation, and the intersection was closed for several hours. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it is available.
