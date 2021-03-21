FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind, elevated fire weather conditions, cooler temperatures and valley rain on tap next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Winds will increase once again Tuesday afternoon ahead of our next approaching system. A fire weather watch will go into effect for areas east of Tucson. This next system will be colder and have more moisture to work bringing the chance for valley rain and mountain snow late Tuesday into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-40s. Breezy.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Breezy. 20% chance for showers.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. 30% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
