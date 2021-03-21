Therapeutic Riding of Tucson new arena will allow for year-round classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Therapeutic Riding of Tucson will soon get to offer its riding programs year-round thanks to the construction of a new arena. The facility offers adaptive riding programs for people with disabilities, a specific class for military veterans and a mental health program with a licensed therapist.
TROT’s program director, Dora Brown, said each year Tucson’s scorching summers force them to stop classes until more bearable temperatures arrive. However soon this will change, thanks to the arena that she said will be completed by early this fall.
“We’re so excited that this has been able to be a reality and just in five months we’ll be able to see this amazing, beautiful structure,” she said.
A new structure that will help participants keep building their skills without pause.
“When you have someone that’s so consistent in their programming and then all of a sudden and they take a big break, they lose all the progression they’ve made, whether it’s physical strength, verbal skills or interacting with peers,” Brown said.
Eleven-year-old Oscar Rodriguez participates in riding classes at TROT.
“My personal favorite one is Dixie because she’s kind and loving,” Rodriguez said.
His mom, Christine Gill, said she’s looking forward to Oscar getting to take classes year round.
“My favorite part as a mom, bringing my son every Saturday, is seeing the smile on his face,” Gill said.
