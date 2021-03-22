Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced all Arizonans 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday, Mar. 24.
However, this is change is only for state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties.
“Our goal has been and remains to get the vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” said Governor Ducey. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”
As of Monday, Mar. 22, Arizona has administered more than 2.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million people.
“We anticipate more and more vaccine reaching Arizona heading into April, making it possible now to expand prioritization,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We have been flexible and nimble throughout, while expanding the availability of state sites to vaccinate large numbers of people rapidly.”
ADHS now opens appointments at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in central Tucson, and, as of this Friday, Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.
As of today, there are over 58,000 appointments still available from Friday’s(Mar. 19) release.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found HERE.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.